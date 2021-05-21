Man charged with assaulting woman, escaping police

May 21—A Kalispell man recently was arrested after an incident in Evergreen in which he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and escaped from police custody.

Carl Gage Patrick Morsette, 23, is charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor escape.

According to the charging document, officers from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence on South Cedar Drive at about 11 p.m. Saturday, May 15, and spoke to a man who said he saw Morsette strike her in the head with the back of his hand. The man also said Morsette dragged the woman around before she escaped from his grasp and ran to his home.

The man said Morsette came into his home, shoved him, grabbed the woman and dragged her out.

When deputies spoke to the female victim, one saw a large amount of blood on her face. She complained of pain to her head and ear. She said he struck her in the face and grabbed by the neck and dragged her, making it hard for her to breathe.

When officers found Morsette, he allegedly said a disturbance took place. He said he was trying to get the woman to leave the other man's home when "(obscenity) hit the fan."

Morsette was handcuffed and placed in a patrol vehicle, but got the window rolled down while officers were taking photos and gathering witness statements.

Morsette turned himself in to authorities two days later. He was released from custody on May 19.

His arraignment is set for June 17. His bail conditions included not having contact with the victim or witness, and he must not consume alcohol or enter places where alcohol is served.

Morsette was involved in a December 2020 incident in which authorities said he drove drunk during an alleged hit-and-run while a child was in the vehicle.

According to charging documents, a Whitefish Police Department officer saw a vehicle being driven by Morsette. At the police department, Morsette gave a breath sample and it read 0.190, according to the officer.

Morsette faced a maximum term of 10 years in the Montana State Prison, but he later pleaded guilty to an amended charge of misdemeanor aggravated DUI and District Court Judge Heidi Ulbricht sentenced him to a 365-day sentence with 362 days suspended in the Flathead County jail.

Morsette also was involved in an incident in April 2019 when he was charged with attempted strangulation of a partner or family member after choking his girlfriend in front of three children in their residence.

He later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of assault and received a six-month deferred sentence.

The victim later requested a temporary protection order against Morsette before changing her mind the same day.

Scott Shindledecker may be reached at 406-758-4441 or at sshindledecker@dailyinterlake.com.