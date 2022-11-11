Man charged with assaulting woman outside Windber restaurant, police say

Nov. 11—WINDBER — A Windber man was charged with indecent assault, stemming from an incident outside a Windber restaurant in September, authorities said.

Windber police filed the indecent assault charge against Benjamin Louis Blocher, 45, of the 2100 block of Graham Avenue.

According to a complaint affidavit, a woman told police that on Sept. 6, she walked to the rear of Rizzo's Restaurant to get cigarettes from Blocher but he was not outside.

Blocher then came outside and allegedly exposed himself before assaulting the woman telling her that she owed him favors for the cigarettes and money he had given her, police said.

The woman walked back to her home and called police.

Blocher is scheduled for preliminary arraignment on Dec. 14 before District Judge William Seger, of Windber.