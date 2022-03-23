Man charged with assisting in Tolland, Mansfield bank robberies

Mar. 23—Accused of acting as the chauffeur for a woman who robbed two banks Friday, state police say a man told them he didn't know the woman's plans and robberies aren't his crime of choice — he prefers forgery.

The man, Alston Phillips, 27, made that admission when he was tracked down a few hours after the robberies while trying to flee on foot at Buckland Hills mall.

Phillips was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, and accessory to both those crimes.

According to the state Judicial Department website, Phillips has been convicted of first-degree forgery many times.

The state police reports supporting Phillips' most recent charges provide the following details:

On Friday, around 10:40 a.m., the Berkshire Bank at 159 Merrow Road in Tolland was robbed.

According to a teller at the bank, a woman walked up to the bank counter and placed a note against the plexiglass barrier. She was able to read a request for $10,000, but otherwise couldn't read what was written, because the woman kept moving her hand and a sticker on the glass was blocking the view.

The witness told state police that she gave the woman $30 in bait bills, and another $20 in a white envelope. The woman left and ran up the hill toward the nearby Big Y.

About half an hour later, a Bank of America on Middle Turnpike in Mansfield was robbed. Surveillance video from both banks confirmed the same woman was involved.

In the Mansfield case, the teller was able to read the woman's note, which said, "Hurry up or I will shoot you." She handed over $10,000 in an envelope and pressed an alarm button on her key chain.

Upon reviewing outdoor surveillance video from the bank, state police identified a vehicle they believed was involved in the robbery.

About three hours later, state police had tracked the vehicle to New Britain and then back to the Buckland Hills mall in Manchester. The driver, Phillips, attempted to flee from officers into the mall but was caught. While running he threw away a cellphone and a large amount of cash.

Afterward Phillips admitted to driving a woman, whose name he didn't know, to two locations and dropping her off in Hartford.

Phillips said the day's events started when he met a friend in Hartford who asked if he wanted to make some money by driving the woman around. He said he drove to the Tolland Big Y plaza first. The woman returned to the car with an envelope.

Then he drove her to the Bank of America. The woman left the bank after a couple of minutes, and they went back to Hartford. Before getting out of the car, the woman handed him a wad of cash, Phillips said.

He didn't know the woman was planning to rob two banks, Phillips said.

