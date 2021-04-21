Asian hate crime victim speaks out after attack

A 65-year-old Asian woman is speaking exclusively to Eyewitness News after she was viciously attacked in Midtown in a horrific incident that made national headlines.

- Tonight the man police say behind a brutal attack on an Asian woman is sitting in jail. Brandon Elliot faced a judge tonight for a hate crime after an intense manhunt tracked him down. Elliot is a convicted killer who was out on parole when police say he turned on the woman in Hell's Kitchen. And tonight, we have new information on how bystanders reacted to this attack. Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim with more.

CEFAAN KIM: The alleged assailant in Monday's brutal attack in Hell's Kitchen arrested overnight and charged with assault as a hate crime. He lived here three blocks away from the hate-filled attack at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel on West 40th street, which is being used as a homeless shelter. 38-year-old Brandon Elliot is already a convicted murderer, released from prison 16 months ago on lifetime parole for stabbing his mother to death in 2002 in front of his five-year-old sister at their Bronx home when he was 19.

DERMOT SHEA: I don't understand why we are releasing or pushing people out of prison, not to give them second chances, but to put them into homeless facilities or shelters.

CEFAAN KIM: Investigators say Elliot kicked a 65-year-old Filipino American woman while walking to church, then stomped on her head three times before telling her you don't belong here.

CY VANCE: This brave woman belongs here. Asian-American New Yorkers belong here.

CEFAAN KIM: Meanwhile, at 360 West 43rd street where this assault happened, the property management company the Brodsky Organization says it is cooperating with the investigation and released a full security footage from the lobby to Eyewitness News. The management company says two building employees closed the lobby door because the perpetrator had a knife.

As we reported yesterday, you can see the man confront the attacker but then back off. As soon as that confrontation ends, this new video does show the building staff went to immediately help the victim. But it also shows during that confrontation, they let a resident exit the building and allowed her to walk towards the altercation. The management company also says staff flagged down police. But the NYPD has a different version.

MICHAEL RODRIGUEZ: The patrol officers from that part of Manhattan, they came upon the victim after she was assaulted. So no 911 calls.

CEFAAN KIM: The building staff has been suspended, pending further investigation.

