Man charged in attack on officer in Laie appears in court

Feb. 21—A 39-year-old man charged in connection with Thursday's alleged attack of a Honolulu police officer in Laie made his initial appearance at Honolulu District Court today.

Hokuokalani Patoc appeared before Judge Kristine Yoo via video conference from the courthouse cellblock on charges of first-degree attempted murder and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.

His aggregate bail is set at $1 million.

Honolulu police responded to a call of two vehicles driving in a "hazardous manner" in Laie shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday.

An officer pulled over one of the drivers at which time the driver exited the car, assaulted the officer with a dangerous instrument and drove off in the officer's subsidized vehicle, police said.

The officer, 45, was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

Police followed the driver to the North Shore, Wahiawa and downtown Honolulu. After the two-hour pursuit, officers arrested Patoc in front of Iolani Palace at about 7 a.m.

A couple of days before the attack, police arrested Patoc after he allegedly trespassed on elementary school grounds in Waialua. He was charged with first-degree criminal trespassing and appeared in court Wednesday.

Patoc was released and scheduled to appear at Wahiawa District Court in March for the misdemeanor charge.