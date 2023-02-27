Man charged after attacking another patient at Hickory hospital

Police say a man is facing a charge for attempted first-degree murder after allegedly attacking another patient at a hospital in Hickory.

Authorities say Joseph Rosales was a patient at the medical center when he started choking another patient on Friday.

According to the Catawba Valley Medical Center, officers with the Hickory Police Department were called after hospital police responded to the attack.

The other patient’s condition wasn’t given, and it’s not clear if Rosales knew them beforehand.

