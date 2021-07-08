Man charged with attacking AP photographer and police during Capitol riot

A Pennsylvania man was arrested Wednesday on charges concerning the assault of an AP photographer and police officers during the U.S. Capitol riot, the Department of Justice announced.

Driving the news: Alan William Byerly, 54, is accused of being part of a group that pulled the photographer backward down some stairs, according to an FBI indictment. Byerly and three others allegedly "pushed, shoved and dragged" the photographer. Byerly is also alleged to have grabbed his "face and neck."

Footage the FBI says shows the AP photographer being attacked, with Byerly identified as the suspect in the gray hat (top, center). Photo: FBI/DOJ

Byerly is also accused of hitting three officers and also trying to use a stun gun on police officers before trying unsuccessfully to grab a baton.

He faces six charges related to the insurrection, including assault on a federal officer and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds charges.

The big picture: More than 535 people have been charged over the Capitol attack.

The DOJ has in recent weeks stepped up efforts to arrest suspected rioters who assaulted members of the media or damaged their equipment during the attack.

What they're saying: AP spokesperson Patrick Maks said in a statement it is "deeply troubling when journalists are targeted for simply doing their jobs."

"These charges are an encouraging sign that those who attacked journalists on Jan. 6 will be held accountable," he added.

