Man charged with attacking Dave Chappelle during comedy show gets jail time

The man accused of attacking Dave Chappelle during a Los Angeles comedy show in May has been sentenced to spend to 270 days in jail.

Isaiah Lee on Wednesday pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of battery and entering a restricted area during a live event, according to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office. A no contest plea means a defendant doesn’t admit guilt, but it still results in a conviction.

Lee was arrested on on May 3, immediately after he rushed a stage at the Hollywood Bowl where Chappelle was finishing a set during the last of a four-night run in the “Netflix Is a Joke” festival. The attacker, who was carrying a replica handgun with a large, foldable blade attached, launched himself at the comedian.

Video taken of the incident shows security personnel and audience members spring into action to take down the assailant on the far back corner of the stage.

The 48-year-old funnyman seemed only briefly ruffled by the confrontation and went on to finish his performance.

Lee still faces an attempted murder charge in an unrelated case in which he is accused of stabbing his roommate to death in December 2021. That case is pending.

He has been held in lieu of $1 million bond in the attempted murder case and is due back in court on January 19.