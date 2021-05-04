Man Charged After Attacking Two Asian American Women With CEMENT BLOCK in Baltimore

A man in West Baltimore was arrested and charged after attacking two Asian American women with a cement block Sunday.



The incident, which was caught on video, occurred at Wonderland Liquor Store in the 2000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue before 11 p.m. on May 2.







The female store employees were closing up the shop when the suspect attacked them, according to police.



In the video, the suspect can be seen wielding a cement block, which he uses to hit the helpless women.



The women can be seen trying to fight the suspect off for about two and a half minutes, first inside the store and then in front of the shop.







The suspect, identified as 50-year-old Daryl Doles, escaped from the scene but was arrested shortly after. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, according to WBFF.



Fortunately, the victims' injuries were not life-threatening.







"They both tried to fight him off, but were unfortunately overpowered," John Yun wrote on a fundraising page.



He identified the Korean women as his mother and aunt.



"My aunt got the worse of the attack with over 25 stitches on her head and black eyes. But we are relieved that both of their CT scans came back good and were discharged hours later."







The video shows Yun's aunt falling victim to the unprovoked attack first. His mother intervenes and is targeted next.



Yun is puzzled over the attack as they have been living in the community for a long time.



“It doesn’t make sense why they would come here to make a living and get treated like this in a community that should embrace (them) because we’ve been here for over 20 something years, we are a part of this community,” he told WJZ.





Yun set up a GoFundMe page to help his mother and aunt with bills. As of this writing, he has raised more than $36,000 of their $25,000 goal.



"I admire the bravery and courage of these two women and am incredibly proud of them. Their physical wounds will heal eventually, but the trauma from this attack will require more time," he added.



Feature Image Screenshots via johnny made

