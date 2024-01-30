Man charged with attempt murder in Saturday shooting in Woodlawn neighborhood, police say

A 39-year-old man was charged with attempt murder after shooting a 40-year-old old woman Saturday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Michael Ross of the 6400 block of West Lavergne Avenue was arrested Saturday night in the 6600 block of South Drexel Avenue after being identified as the gunman who shot a woman minutes earlier in the 6500 block of South Langley Avenue, police said.

The woman was at a gathering when Ross allegedly pulled out a gun after an altercation and opened fire striking the victim in the head, police said. The woman was taken in critical condition to UChicago Medicine where she was listed in critical condition.

Ross was taken into custody minutes after the shooting. He also was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, police said.

He was scheduled to appear Tuesday at a detention hearing.