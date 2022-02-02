Man charged with attempted break-ins of occupied car, Bethel Park police station

Feb. 2—An Arkansas man was jailed after Bethel Park police say he attempted to break into an occupied car at the South Hills Village mall and later tried to break into a secured area of the police station.

The mall incident occurred on Saturday, when police say Rodrick Hatten, 30, of Texarkana, Ark., tried to force his way into a vehicle while a woman was seated inside.

Hatten was found to be in possession of suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia when he was detained, police said. He was charged with attempted robbery of a vehicle, disorderly conduct and drug law violations.

Hatten was arraigned Sunday before District Judge Matthew Rudzki in Sharpsburg and initially was released on his own recognizance, according to court documents.

That non-monetary bail was revoked on Monday, after Bethel Park police filed additional charges stemming from an incident that afternoon at the police station.

Police said Hatten came to the station, where some of his belongings were being held, and tried to break into a secured area of the station, attempting to force open a locked door labeled "Police Personnel Only."

A dispatcher who was at the lobby window called for help and several officers took Hatten into custody, police said. Police said officers found drug paraphernalia in Hatten's possession and that he tried to damage a cot and toilet/sink unit in a station holding cell.

Hatten was arraigned before District Judge Ronald Arnoni in Bethel Park on additional charges of attempted burglary, attempted institutional vandalism and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Court documents indicate Hatten was placed in the Allegheny County Jail, after failing to post $25,000 bail and is scheduled to appear before Arnoni at a Feb. 17 hearing.

