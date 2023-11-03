Man charged with attempted first-degree murder in Pawnee domestic incident

A Pawnee man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after he reportedly ran over and injured a woman following a domestic dispute.

Robert R. Terry, 64, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated domestic battery, two counts of aggravated battery and one count of methamphetamine possession in relation to an incident Wednesday in which he is accused of running over a 29-year-old woman in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Pawnee following a domestic dispute.

A request for pre-trial detention of Terry was approved Friday by Sangamon County Circuit Judge Dwayne Gab, with State's Attorney Dan Wright arguing that Terry's alleged actions, along with a prior conviction on second-degree murder charges for an incident in 2004 in which he shot at two Springfield men and charges from Colorado in 1998, proved that he needed to be held until trial.

Wright said that surveillance footage showed Terry's vehicle hitting the woman, running her over, and causing significant injuries, including a lacerated kidney. He also said that Terry indicated during interrogation by law enforcement that he did intend to kill the woman following the domestic dispute.

The woman remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

Assistant Public Defender John Dixon, representing Terry, said that no evidence was present that showed Terry was responsible for hitting the woman. He also said Trevor Ray, a friend of Terry's who was inside the vehicle, said Terry was "freaking out" as he operated the vehicle. Dixon also argued the accelerator of the vehicle got stuck and Terry couldn't stop it.

Gab agreed with Wright's arguments to hold Terry until trial. A preliminary hearing was set for Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 7C at the Sangamon County Complex.

The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office and the Pawnee Police Department are continuing to investigate.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Pawnee man charged with attempted first-degree murder