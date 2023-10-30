Man charged with attempted homicide in August Perry South shooting

A man has been arrested in connection to a non-fatal shooting in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood in August.

According to Pittsburgh police, the shooting happened on Aug. 19 around 5 a.m. along Perrysville Avenue. The victim was shot at least three times.

>>> Man shot ‘at least’ 3 times early Saturday morning in Perry South

Sheridan Marsh, 33, has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

He is facing multiple charges, including attempted homicide.

Marsh is now in the Allegheny County Jail.

