Man charged with attempted homicide following January incident in Fayette County

A man is facing attempted homicide charges after an incident in Fayette County in January.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called to the 500 block of Braddock Road in Henry Clay Township on Jan. 29 at 12:54 a.m. for reports of a domestic disturbance.

Troopers interviewed the victims and learned that John Prinkey, 43, engaged in a physical altercation with a family member.

Following the altercation, police said Prinkey indicated he was going to recover a gun and kill everyone in the home.

Police said two of the victims attempted to flee the residence when Prinkey grabbed a shotgun and fired multiple rounds towards them.

Troopers were able to take Prinkey into custody without issue.

He is facing multiple charges including attempted homicide, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.

Prinkey is being held in Fayette County prison and was denied bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 20.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man reported missing found in his home eight months later One of Pittsburgh’s Most Wanted fugitives captured, sheriff’s office says Gov. Shapiro says Norfolk Southern will pay millions in damages to Pennsylvania after train derails VIDEO: Man, dogs dead in North Fayette mobile home fire DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts