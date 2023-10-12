Man charged with attempted homicide following Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is behind bars for multiple charges after a woman was reportedly shot in Nashville Wednesday night.

According to an arrest warrant released overnight, the victim told police a man — identified as 24-year-old Justin Cross — was following her on the road before he cut her off. Then, she said Cross got out of the vehicle and fired several shots toward the driver’s seat.

One of the bullets hit the victim on the right side of her body, officials said. However, there is no word on her condition at this time.

Cross shared the same story with authorities, but he said he was aiming for the person in the passenger seat, per the court document.

According to records from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Cross was booked into the Downtown Detention Center during the early morning hours on Thursday, Oct. 12.

He is currently being held on a $677,500 bond for attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated stalking, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and misdemeanor vandalism, officials said.

