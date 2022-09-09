Man charged with attempted homicide after shot fired inside home in Ross Township

A man is facing attempted homicide charges after a domestic incident at a home in Ross Township.

Ross Township police said they received a call about a shot fired inside a home along Bascom Avenue during a domestic dispute.

Police said that the man inside, 34-year-old Johnathan Price, was reported to have assaulted the victim. During the assault, police said Price pulled a pistol and attempted to shoot her.

No one was hurt and everyone got out of the home. Police said Price stayed inside for some time, but eventually came out.

Price was arrested and is in the process of being booked. He’s facing charges of attempted criminal homicide, recklessly endangering another person, strangulation, aggravated assault and simple assault.

