Man charged with attempted homicide, three counts of bail jumping, and four other charges in Thursday shooting of officer

A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was charged Sunday with eight felonies in which he is accused of shooting a police officer, stealing his squad car and crashing it into another vehicle.

The man, Jetrin J. Rodthong, faces the following charges: attempted first-degree intentional homicide, armed carjacking, three counts of bail jumping, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, hit-and-run, and possession of methamphetamine.

Rodthong stacked up three felony cases in 2020, all of which remain open and had various delays because of COVID-19 issues and Rodthong's failure to appear, court records show.

Rodthong posted $3,000 bail in June 2021 but failed to appear for two court hearings in early October and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest, according to court records.

According to the complaint, police officer Herbert Davis III, 26, attempted to perform a welfare check on Rodthong who appeared to be passed out in a car on W. St. Paul Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.

An altercation between Rodthong and the officer followed and police dashcam video showed Rodthong firing two gunshots at the officer, according to the complaint.

Davis was transported to Froedtert Hospital and was released Friday afternoon.

Ashley Luthern and Elliot Hughes of the Journal Sentinel contributed to this report.

