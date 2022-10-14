Man charged after attempted kidnapping in Clinton County

Oct. 13—A man was arrested and charged after an attempted kidnapping in a Clinton County neighborhood on Tuesday.

Police were called to the Lake Arrowhead subdivision after a 14-year-old girl managed to refuse a ride from Austin Gaal, who was insistent on her coming with him, according to a Clinton County Sheriff's Office press release.

The girl went to a neighboring house and gave authorities descriptions of a vehicle, license plate and Gaal. The vehicle was located in Holt after surrounding agencies were notified of the incident.

Gaal was arrested after he struggled and a stun gun was deployed, according to the release.

At the time of his latest arrest, Gaal was under supervision with several active warrants. He was listed as compliant with his probation, according to the release.

Gaal was charged with attempted kidnapping in the second degree, resisting arrest or detention and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond sits at $250,000 cash only.

