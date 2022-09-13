Man charged with attempted kidnapping, video shows him grabbing 5-year-old girl, police say

Adriana Pérez, Chicago Tribune
·1 min read

A man has been charged after attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old girl on the Northwest Side on Sept. 8, Chicago police said.

Gerardo Posadas, 25, of the 4400 block of North Pulaski Road, was charged Monday with aggravated attempted kidnapping of a child under 13 and aggravated battery in a public place.

Surveillance video captured footage of the attempted kidnapping, which shows the 5-year-old walking with her mother in the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue when a man approaches them around noon.

The video shows the man following the mother and girl and then talking with the mother. According to a community alert sent out Sept. 8, the man offered the mother money for her daughter. After she refused, the man tried to grab the girl by the hair, but she gets away.

In August, another man tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl who was with her mother in the West Rogers Park neighborhood. In that instance, the girl also managed to escape.

adperez@chicagotribune.com

