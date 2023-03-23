Man charged in attempted knife attack on officer

Mar. 23—GLASTONBURY — Police have arrested an 18-year-old man in last week's attempted knifing of a police officer who was checking on someone's welfare at a home on Long Hill Drive.

Police say Ethan Coelho was charged Tuesday with attempted assault on public safety personnel, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison. He is due April 18 in Manchester Superior Court.

Police said last week that they used force to subdue the attacker in the incident, which began at 1:20 p.m. March 15, then sent him to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police said today that they were unable to provide additional details because the incident is under review by the state's attorney's office.

