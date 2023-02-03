Man charged with attempted murder

Feb. 2—MOSES LAKE — A man has been booked into Grant County Jail following a domestic assault in Moses Lake, according to a statement from the Moses Lake Police Department.

MLPD officers responded to a report in the 200 block of East Ninth Avenue early Thursday morning, according to the statement. When they arrived they found a female subject with injuries. The female said she had been in an argument with George Zeno, 25, who reportedly struck her several times with a baseball bat, choked her with a charging cord until the cord broke and pressed the bat down against her throat.

Zeno fled the scene but was tracked down and arrested, according to the statement.

Zeno, who is not eligible to possess firearms, reportedly had control of a semiautomatic rifle. He was booked on charges of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault — domestic violence and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the statement.