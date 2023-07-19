Man charged with attempted murder

Jul. 19—HIGH POINT — A 40-year-old High Point man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and other offenses in what police called a domestic violence assault of a 30-year-old woman.

Christopher Chase Cosper was arrested by High Point Police Department officers Sunday night after turning himself in. He is accused of attacking a woman at a residence earlier Sunday in the Davidson County part of northwestern High Point.

The assault included hitting the woman while she was held down, choking her and using force to cover the woman's mouth and face, according to a police incident report. She was treated at an area hospital, police told The Enterprise.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Cosper is charged with assault on a female, assault inflicting serious injury by strangulation, injury to personal property and interfering with emergency communication, police told The High Point Enterprise.

Cosper was in custody as of Tuesday at the Guilford County Jail in High Point. Bond was set at $510,000 secured.

Cosper had his first appearance hearing on Monday in Guilford County District Court.

