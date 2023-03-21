Man charged with attempted murder

Mar. 21—An Owensboro man has been charged with attempting to strike law enforcement officers with his vehicle Sunday night, while attempting to flee arrest during an incident on West Parrish Avenue.

Daviess County Sheriff's Office reports say deputies and Kentucky State Police troopers were attempting to locate Shai C. Sheriff, 24, of the 700 block of Dornell Street at 9:21 p.m. Sunday, when Sheriff was found at the Five Star convenience store, 3100 West Parrish Avenue. Reports say law enforcement were seeking Sheriff in connection to out-of-county warrants for his arrest.

Reports say Sheriff, who was in his vehicle, attempted to flee, striking patrol vehicles. Reports say Sheriff allegedly drove his vehicle at law enforcement officers, causing them to dodge out of the way to avoid being struck.

Reports say Sheriff's vehicle became disabled on Parrish Plaza Drive and that he attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended. Reports say deputies found in possession of two handguns, a large amount of cash and "trafficking amounts of methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine and fentanyl," reports say.

Sheriff was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), attempted murder (police officer), receiving stolen property (firearm), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), first-degree fleeing police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing police (on foot), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and various misdemeanor charges.

The drug charges are enhanced, because Sheriff was found with firearms.

Sheriff is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center.