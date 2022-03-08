Man charged with attempted murder

Mar. 8—GREENSBURG — On Monday, March 7, 2022, Greensburg Police arrested Christopher Darrin Allen, 48, Greensburg, on preliminary charges of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony; and battery on law enforcement, a Level 5 felony.

The arrest was made at 4:02 p.m. at 710 N. West Street, Greensburg.

According to a news release provided by Greensburg Assistant Chief of Police Brandon Meyer, there is no ongoing danger to the public.

"Pursuant to Indiana Rule of Professional Conduct 3.6, there is no further information available at this time, and there will be no further comment from this office while an investigation or criminal case is pending," Meyer stated. "Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the accused is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law."

On behalf of the Greensburg Police Department, Meyer thanked the Decatur County Sheriff's Department and Decatur County EMS for their assistance in this investigation, which is ongoing