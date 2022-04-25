Man charged with attempted murder

Apr. 25—HIGH POINT — A Greensboro man is accused of firing at a group that included a small child in east High Point Friday night, then going on social media to brag about the attack.

About 7:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Brentwood Street, a man shot at five people, including the child, the High Point Police Department reported. Family members of the people attacked told officers the man ran off but went on Facebook Live bragging about what he did.

Police didn't receive reports of anyone being injured by the gunshots.

Jahdon Vance Crafton, 19, was arrested at the intersection of Brentwood Street and Leonard Avenue and was charged with five counts of attempted murder, a police arrest report said. No bond was set.