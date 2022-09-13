Man charged with attempted murder

Sep. 13—THOMASVILLE — A man has been arrested and accused of trying stab a woman death on Monday, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said.

The woman's name was not released. No information was available about how severe her injuries were.

Little information about the stabbing was released except that it was reported about 9:45 a.m. at an address on Stonehenge Place, Thomasville, and involved what the sheriff's office said was a domestic dispute.

The woman was stabbed multiple times and was taken by Randolph County EMS to an area hospital, the sheriff's office said.

Eric Dustin Hester, 26, was charged with felony attempted first-degree murder and felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was being held at the Randolph County Detention Center with no bond allowed.