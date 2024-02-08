Man charged in attempted murder of 4 people in Riverview, deputies say

A Seffner man was arrested Tuesday after deputies say he tried to kill four people in Riverview in December.

Darcy Washington, 44, was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges, including two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder and three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting stemmed from “a verbal altercation that turned physical” on Dec. 20. Multiple people reported a shooting on Sweet Sapling Street in Riverview at 5:48 p.m. that day.

When deputies arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds that were not determined to be life-threatening. A fourth person who tried to break up the fight was “physically assaulted” and shot at, but not struck, the news release states.

Records show Washington was being held at the Falkenburg Road Jail without bond on Thursday.

“This criminal can no longer inflict pain and violence in the community now that he’s behind bars,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the news release. “This investigation and successful arrest shows the tremendous diligence of teamHCSO’s deputies and detectives.”



















