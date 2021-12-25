Man charged with attempted murder, accused of battering, trying to disarm an officer
A 22-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after he was accused of battering and trying to disarm an on-duty Chicago police officer, officials said.
Lewis Bennett was charged with first-degree attempted murder, attempting to disarm a peace officer and aggravated battery of a peace officer, police said.
Bennett was arrested Friday in the 2100 block of West Lake Street. He was scheduled to appear at a bail hearing Christmas Day.