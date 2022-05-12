Man charged with attempted murder, accused of cutting girlfriend’s throat on St. Paul light-rail platform

A 40-year-old woman credited good Samaritans with saving her life when her boyfriend cut her throat on a St. Paul light-rail platform, according to an attempted murder charge filed Thursday against the man.

Officers responded to the Union Depot platform on Monday night and found the woman with a severe cut to her throat and bystanders applying pressure.

The woman was hospitalized and police learned her boyfriend, Ray Anthony Criss, had threatened to kill her for weeks and said he would do it “right in front of police,” according to the criminal complaint.

A security officer told officers that the couple had been arguing inside Union Depot. Surveillance video showed Criss, 36, exited a train, approached his girlfriend and cut her throat with a knife, the complaint said.

Police arrested Criss at his St. Paul apartment on Wednesday. He told officers he was not the man in surveillance photos and said he wasn’t at Union Depot on Monday. An attorney for Criss wasn’t listed as of Thursday.

Criss has six previous felony convictions dating to 2006.

He was sentenced for the most recent, burglary of a dwelling in St. Paul, in January 2021. His attorney requested a stay of imposition of sentence and a downward dispositional departure because Criss “expressed sincere remorse,” took “responsibility early in his case,” and was “particularly amenable to probation and treatment,” according to a court document.

The Ramsey County attorney’s office and a judge agreed to the terms. Criss’ sentence of just more than three years in prison was stayed for three years, he received credit for 39 days he already served, and was placed on supervised probation until January 2024.

