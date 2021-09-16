Man charged with attempted murder in New Albany shooting

Sep. 15—NEW ALBANY — A man is being held in the Floyd County jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond after police say he shot another person near a business on Spring Street in New Albany last week before fleeing from officers.

Chivis Cook, 32, is charged with a level 1 felony for attempted murder, two level 5 felonies for criminal recklessness and a class A misdemeanor for resisting law enforcement for events the night of Sept. 10 near Rally's at Spring and Vincennes streets.

Court records show police responded to the scene at 8:01 p.m. Friday on a report of shots fired. En route, they were flagged down by a Crawford County Sheriff's deputy who said he and others had witnessed the shooting and had chased the suspect. They said they had identified themselves as police officers and ordered Cook to drop the gun, but said that he took off.

Police set up a perimeter around 1112 and 1114 E. Spring Street, and eventually located the suspect in a nearby apartment, wearing clothes matching the description given by witnessing officers. Police say he was "uncooperative and actively resisted arrest" as he was handcuffed.

Investigators found a 9 mm Taurus handgun on the suspect, which contained a bullet matching the casings at the scene. Witnesses reported hearing five to seven shots; six shells were found and multiple holes were left in the exterior wall of the Dollar General Store on Vincennes Street.

The victim, who police believe knew the suspect, was treated at Clark Memorial Health in Jeffersonville for a gunshot wound to his arm. Court records say the bullet went all the way through but the extent of his injuries beyond that is not listed.

Police attempted to interview Cook, but say he was too intoxicated, yelling for the officers to kill him and jumping up from his seat and had to be restrained.

On Monday, officers reviewed security footage from Rally's that they say clearly shows Cook, who can be seen taking a gun from his cross-body bag and pointing the gun at the victim, who was at that point about 10 feet away. As the victim turned and fled, Cook continued to shoot.

The defendant appeared for an initial hearing Wednesday morning in Floyd County Superior Court No. 1 where bond was set and Cook ordered to have no contact with the victim.