Man charged with attempted murder for alleged hammer attack in Lewiston

Jun. 23—A 37-year-old man was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder after striking a man with a hammer, causing serious injuries to his skull.

Lewiston Police Department officers responded around 9:25 a.m. Friday to a call of a man who had possibly been attacked with a hammer near the area of 5th Street and Levee Bypass Road, according to a Lewiston police news release.

Officers found 39-year-old Ryan Williams bleeding from his head, police said. Medics were called to the scene and Williams was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.

Police contacted Edward R. Hochrein Jr. near 240 New Sixth St. on an unrelated incident where Hochrein reportedly unlawfully entered an apartment and damaged the front door, according to police. Officers determined Hochrein was also involved in the hammer attack.

Hochrein was booked into the Nez Perce County Jail and charged with suspicion of attempted murder and burglary — both felonies — along with misdemeanor charges of unlawful entry and malicious injury to property.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call police and speak to Detective Joe Stormes at (208) 746-0171.