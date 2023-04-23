Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to kill homeless women in Kent

KIRO 7 is learning new details tonight about a man accused of following and trying to kill two women in King County.

Prosecutors say 36-year-old James-David Joseph Algarin was caught on cameras driving in Kent in April of last year when the crimes happened.

Prosecutors say Algarin lured two homeless women into darkened areas of Kent, propositioned them for sexual acts, and then shot them.

The two shootings happened about an hour apart.

Court documents say in between the shootings, the suspect went home to get another gun, switching from a pistol to an AR-15.

Prosecutors say this investigation was hampered because Kent police couldn’t access the data on the suspect’s phone. This month, they got the technology to do so and found a “trove” of evidence.

Prosecutors have now charged Algarin with two counts of first-degree attempted murder.

Casey McNerthney, spokesperson, king county prosecuting attorney’s office

“I think when people see a case like this, they want to know that police are acting right away and so are prosecutors. And we are. And I think it’s also is important to note that regardless of who the victim may be, whether you’re experiencing homelessness or whether you live on the shores of Lake Washington, you deserve equal justice under the law,” said Casey McNerthney, spokesperson, King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Kent police arrested Algarin at Sea-Tac Airport on Thursday, as he was there picking up a passenger.

Prosecutors say both women are still suffering because of these shootings.

Algarin is being held on a $1.5 million bond.







