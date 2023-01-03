Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting 2 men during fight

One man is behind bars after allegedly shooting two people during a fight.

The shooting happened Jan. 1 in the 5000 block of Harvest Knoll.

Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, where two men had been shot in the stomach, according to an affidavit.

Both victims were taken to Regional One for their injuries.

A witness said that she and her husband, one of the victims, had just returned to the home on Harvest Knoll around 6:30 a.m.

She said her ex-boyfriend, Dylan McNamara, 22, was waiting in his vehicle outside a neighbor’s home, according to the affidavit.

The two victims then got into a verbal altercation with McNamara.

Records show another person came out of his home to break up the fight.

McNamara then drove away onto a dead-end street.

According to the affidavit, he turned around and began driving back toward the group and stopped.

Another verbal altercation ensued.

Officials said that’s when McNamara pulled a gun and fired a single shot, hitting one of the victims in the stomach.

The bullet exited the victim’s body and hit the other man in the stomach, records show.

McNamara then fled.

Detectives met with both victims at the hospital.

Both said McNamara had shot them.

McNamara is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm/dangerous felony, records show.

