Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting girlfriend during argument, police say

A man is charged with attempted murder and other crimes after allegedly shooting his girlfriend during an argument.

On Aug. 4, officers with the Covington Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Hill Avenue after receiving a call about a woman that had been shot in her home.

According to police, officers found the woman in her living room with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Her boyfriend, Sornie Garrett, 32, was next to her as emergency personnel administered life-saving procedures, police said.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Garrett initially told police that several people had attempted to break into his car. He said the suspects saw him and began shooting.

He said he ran into the house and found his girlfriend had been shot, police said.

Detectives found the crime scene was not consistent with the information given by Garrett and the victim.

Police found a loaded 9mm in the woods within 30 feet of the home.

After further questioning by detectives, Garrett admitted he shot his girlfriend and then threw the gun in the woods prior to the officers’ arrival, police said.

Detectives later spoke with the victim at the hospital, where she said that Garrett had picked up the gun and shot her while they were arguing.

Garrett was arrested and booked at the Tipton County Justice Center for Attempted First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Tampering with Evidence.

He remains in custody and is slated to appear in Tipton County General Sessions Court on Aug. 26.

In addition, Garrett has been charged with a Violation of Probation.

