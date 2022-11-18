Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at girlfriend, unborn baby

A man faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, after allegedly shooting at his girlfriend and unborn baby.

The incident happened Nov. 16 in the 3700 block of Mendenhall Road.

According to an affidavit, a woman who was nine months pregnant was arguing with her live-in boyfriend, Alvin Butler, inside a car when the fight became physical.

Butler reportedly told the woman he was done and didn’t want to be with her anymore, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police he does this when he gets upset about not having a job.

Butler then allegedly pulled out a handgun from a FedEx bag and pointed it at the woman’s stomach.

He fired a shot toward her, missing her stomach by inches and leaving a hole in the passenger’s side of the car door, police said.

The woman later got out of the car at a gas station and called police.

Butler was taken into custody.

According to the affidavit, he admitted to arguing with the victim and said he spit on her.

He said he had been driving the car for about a year and there’s no way he could have not noticed the bullet hole, police said.

Butler is a convicted felon for a tampering with physical evidence charge from 2019, records show. He was sentenced to four years.

He was arrested and taken to 201 Poplar.

Butler is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of employment of a firearm w/i to commit a felony, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

