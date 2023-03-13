Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his mom

Leon County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on a charge of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed his mother in the chest.

Christopher Keith, 24, was booked Saturday into the Leon County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

According to the arrest report, deputies responded shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday to a residence on West Bellarose Street. The caller, Keith, advised that someone had stabbed his mom.

The woman was taken with critical injuries to a local hospital, where she told investigators that her son had stabbed her. Another family member told investigators that Keith had been displaying “increasing signs of a mental disorder and paranoia.”

Keith, who was not injured, denied stabbing his mother in initial comments to deputies. However, he invoked his right to remain silent and declined to speak to further.

