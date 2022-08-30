Man charged with attempted murder for allegedly firing shots into Linden bar

LINDEN – An East Orange man has been charged in an East St. Georges Avenue bar shooting in which three people were injured.

Najir Paige, 27, was charged with attempted murder, a first-degree crime, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon, both second-degree crimes, and other associated crimes, police said. He was being held at the Essex County Jail pending a Superior Court appearance.

A second suspect, identified as Sharif Evans, 25, of East Orange, has also been charged in connection with the incident but remains at large, police said.

Police responded around 2 a.m. Aug. 6 to Menga Lounge, 1906 E. St. Georges Ave. on a report of a shooting. A police investigation indicates Paige was involved in an altercation at the bar and that following the altercation he left the bar, retrieved a handgun from a nearby vehicle, returned, and allegedly fired multiple shots through the bar's front door, police said.

'It will poison a lot of our children':Battle over marijuana heats up in Hunterdon County

Hit-and-runFamily of teen with autism killed in Route 35 hit-and-run pleads for justice

A 28-year-old man, and two women, ages 23 and 24, were injured during the shooting, police said.

Paige was arrested Aug. 24 after members of Union County SWAT, with assistance from the Linden Police Department, Union County Prosecutor’s Office, and Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, executed a search warrant at his home.

“We welcome people from all over the area to come enjoy the many restaurants and businesses our city has to offer, but make no mistake; violent crime has no place in Linden and we will aggressively pursue those who disrupt the peace and safety that our community deserves,” said Police Chief David Hart. “I am very proud of the work that that our officers, detectives, and investigators do each and every day to keep violent offenders like this off our streets.”

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: NJ man charged with firing shots into Linden's Menga Lounge