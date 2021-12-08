Man charged with attempted murder in Anchorage shooting that wounded teen

Dec. 8—A man was arrested Tuesday on charges of attempted murder and assault after a shooting that left a teenage girl with severe wounds, Anchorage police said.

Police were called to an area near 14th Avenue and Denali Street at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on a reported shooting, the department said in an online statement. The girl had a gunshot wound to her upper body and was brought to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Odell Branch III was identified as a suspect and taken into police custody about 10 minutes later, the statement said. Several witnesses were brought to the department headquarters for questioning, and a man was remanded for a probation violation, police said.

"While the circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation, detectives believe this was an isolated incident and not random," police wrote.

Branch is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.