Man charged with attempted murder arrested after 2-week manhunt, Knightdale police say

A man who police say tried to murder his ex-girlfriend outside an urgent care facility has been arrested after two weeks on the run.

Christian Samuel Felix, 39, was taken into custody at a home on Albemarle Avenue in Rocky Mount, Knifghtdale police said in a news release.

Police say that on March 16 he drove into the parking lot of Duke Urgent Care in Knightdale, blocking the path of his ex-girlfriend’s car and firing several shots at her.

When she stepped out of the car, Felix tried to kidnap her, according to police.

She managed to escape and get the attention of witnesses at the scene, police said.

Investigators had been searching for Felix since the incident occurred.

The two-week search was conducted by Knightdale police, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations Fugitive Task Force and the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Felix has been charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, shooting into an occupied vehicle, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.

The News & Observer has asked Knightdale police for more information about the arrest and the incident.