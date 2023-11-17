Man charged with attempted murder, arson

Nov. 17—SOUTH POINT — A South Point man has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated arson, stemming from a structure fire on Sunday, Nov. 12 the village's police department said.

James McClary Jr. was arrested on multiple felony counts, a statement from the village's police department, posted to Facebook on Sunday, said.

According the statement, officer responded on Sunday to the 700 block of Fourth Street West for a structure fire.

A female occupant was removed from the home that was ablaze, while McClary fled the scene.

Police said, roughly an hour after eluding law enforcement officers, McClary turned himself in at the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.

Village officers proceeded to the sheriff's office, where they interviewed McClary, who they said confessed to setting the home on fire with the intent to cause harm to the occupants.

The investigation is ongoing.