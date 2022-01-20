Man charged with attempted murder after Asheboro shooting, 2 people hospitalized

A Pleasant Garden man was arrested and charged with multiple offenses on Wednesday, according to an Asheboro Police Department press release.

On Tuesday, Jan. 18, the department's patrol division responded to a shooting on Cedar Falls Road. When officers arrived they were directed to a small building behind the home. Inside the building officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The male was transported by Randolph County EMS to a local medical facility. He was identified as Randy Christopher Brower, 29, of Kernersville. While officers were still on-scene they were advised that another victim, who was wounded by the gunshot, had been transported to a local medical facility by private vehicle. The male was identified as Jordan Lee Blackwell, 27, of Asheboro.

The next day detectives secured warrants for the arrest of a man related to the incident. Joel Demandrae Thompson of 914 A NC 62 E Pleasant Garden was arrested and charged with felonious attempted murder and felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, or inflicting serious injury.

He was placed in the Randolph County Jail under a $750,000 secure bond.

This incident is under investigation by the department’s Criminal Investigation Division and should anyone have additional information regarding this incident they are asked to contact Detective Councilman at (336) 626-1300 ext 323.

This article originally appeared on The Courier-Tribune: Man charged with attempted murder in Asheboro shooting, intent to kill