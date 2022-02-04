Man charged with attempted murder, burglary for shooting incident at Palm Springs apartment complex

The man who Palm Springs police arrested after a fight at a condo complex in January has been charged with burglarizing a condo and shooting at a man that same night.

Tracy Rose, 22, of Palm Springs was first arrested on Jan.13 following an altercation in which he was thrown off the balcony after allegedly getting into a fight with several residents at an apartment complex located off Riverside Drive in the 800 block of Riverside Place. Police were called about that incident at 1:39 a.m.

Rose is accused of trying to break into an apartment, which led to the fight, and later trying to enter that same apartment by jumping through a window. Residents told police Rose had been swimming naked in the pole and causing a disturbance.

About 40 minutes before, officers responded to a condo in the 1600 block of Via Entrada, which is about a mile away from the apartment complex, after a man reported that his neighboring condo had been burglarized by a man who had shot. Responding officers found evidence that shots had been fired as well as property they suspected belonged to the burglar.

Palm Springs Police said Thursday that Rose matched the description of the shooting suspect and had been positively identified as the suspect by investigators. Police arrested Rose at his job on Wednesday. Palm Springs Police could not be immediately reached to confirm if Rose has bonded out of jail between the first and second arrest.

Rose was charged with attempted murder, felony burglary, and multiple charges related to carrying a concealed and loaded firearm registered to him as a registered felon.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Springs man charged with for attempted murder, burglary