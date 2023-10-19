Man charged with attempted murder in Chatham shooting that critically wounded security guard

A man was charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of a security guard at a Red Line station Saturday afternoon in Chatham, according to Chicago police.

That same day, police arrested Andre Holland, 20, at about 4:35 p.m. in the 300 block of East 79th Street. He was also charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said in a Monday news release.

Police said they identified Holland as the gunman who shot and critically wounded a 22-year-old man Saturday at about 4:25 p.m. in the 0-100 block of West 79th Street. Police said Holland fled the scene after the shooting and they recovered a gun from him.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

