Charges filed after two Chicago cops shot at Maxwell Street hot dog stand: police

A Burnside neighborhood man is expected in court Sunday, accused of shooting two Chicago cops who were on break at a popular West Side hot dog stand, police said.

Kailo Harris-Caldwell, 24, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a controlled substance and possession of cannabis, which is a misdemeanor, Chicago police said.

Just before 3:30 a.m. Friday, two officers were on a break at The Original Maxwell Street, a hot dog and hamburger stand in the 600 block of South Independence Boulevard in the Lawndale neighborhood, police said.

A man standing in front of them, now known as Harris-Caldwell, went to pull money from his pocket but dropped a handgun, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said Friday.

Harris-Caldwell picked up the gun and shot at the officer standing near him, grazing the officer’s head, Brown said Friday. He then shot three times into the driver’s side of a police car, striking the second officer in the leg.

A nearby undercover officer pursued Harris-Caldwell, and he was arrested blocks away.

One of the two officers was released from the hospital Friday.

Harris-Caldwell, of the 400 block of East 89th Place, is scheduled to appear in a bond court hearing Sunday.