Man charged with attempted murder in connection to officer shot early Friday

A man was charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection to a shooting Friday morning that left an officer seriously injured.

Jalen Vales, 27, was charged with two felony counts of attempted murder and one felony count of aggravated battery to an officer. He was also charged as an armed habitual criminal, according to a news release from the Chicago Police Department.

Vales is believed to be the man that opened fire on officers who were responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 1300 block of West Taylor Street Friday morning, police said.

One officer, a 15-year veteran of the department, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the University of Illinois Medical Center.

Vales will appear in bond court on Saturday.