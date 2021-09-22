Man charged with attempted murder in connection with July shooting on the South Side

Police this week made an arrest related to a shooting this summer that left a 43-year-old man wounded on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

Jermaine Campbell, 37, was arrested Tuesday by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, in the 8000 Block of South Laflin Street, authorities said.

Campbell was charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that in July wounded a 43-year-old man in the 6600 block of South Marquette Road in West Woodlawn, according to police.

Campbell is expected to appear before a judge for a bond hearing later Wednesday. Check back for updates.