Man charged with attempted murder in connection with Labor Day weekend shooting

A Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting that occurred over Labor Day weekend, according to the Chicago Police Department.

James Vaughn, 44, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of shooting and injuring a 55-year-old man. He allegedly shot the man in an alley in the 7100 block of South Parnell Avenue in Englewood, at 5:48 p.m. Sept. 5, police said.

The man was hit in the arm and took himself to St. Bernard Hospital, where he initially had been listed in good condition.

Vaughn was placed in custody and charged with attempted first-degree murder, as well as aggravated battery with a firearm.

Vaughn was expected to appear before a judge for a bond hearing later Wednesday. Check back for updates.