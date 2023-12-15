Man charged with attempted murder after downtown Spartanburg shooting near Venus Pie

A man faces seven felony charges, including two counts of attempted murder, following a shooting that occurred early Tuesday afternoon in downtown Spartanburg. No one was injured, but two cars were struck by gunfire.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers with the Spartanburg Police Department responded to the area on East Main Street near Oakland Avenue for a "domestic-related call" involving a male with a weapon, later identified as 36-year-old Travis Lamont Means, department spokesperson Major Art Littlejohn said.

Several businesses, including Venus Pie Pizzeria and the Truist building, are located nearby, but no businesses were involved.

"When officers arrived, they received information that the male and female were engaged in a verbal argument that led to the suspect firing shots at the female as she was driving away on East Main Street," Littlejohn said in the initial release.

Littlejohn said witnesses reported hearing between eight and 10 shots. Gunfire hit the vehicle of the woman, identified as the suspect's girlfriend, as well as another vehicle passing by.

According to an incident report, the woman told officers Means was in the passenger seat when they began arguing. She said that she could tell the argument was escalating, so she pulled into the Super Lodge at 416 E. Main St. and made Means get out of her vehicle.

She alleged Means was hanging onto her passenger side mirror and door handle as she tried to drive off and began shooting. She stated that she sped off after hearing the gunshots. She was unable to provide a description of the gun.

Means fled from the scene but officers located and detained him a few blocks away from the incident location, the initial release from the department said.

Means faces two counts of assault/attempted murder for the shots that discharged into his girlfriend's car and the passerby's car. He also faces two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, one charge of possession of a firearm by a person with a violent felony and two counts of malicious injury to personal property.

Means was previously charged with murder for a June 2017 homicide where he allegedly beat a man to death. Court records show he pled guilty to manslaughter and received a three-year sentence, which was suspended along with credit for time served.

He was also previously charged with second-degree assault and battery for stabbing a man at a Boiling Springs convenience store in 2016. Means pled guilty to the assault and received a suspended sentence.

Chalmers Rogland covers public safety for the Spartanburg Herald-Journal and USA Today Network. Reach him via email at crogland@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Man charged with attempted murder for downtown Spartanburg shooting