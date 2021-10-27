Man charged with attempted murder in Enfield motel stabbing

Oct. 27—ENFIELD — Police say they arrested a Massachusetts man Tuesday based on the accusation that he cut another man's throat at the Motel 6 on Hazard Avenue in what police are calling an "unprovoked attack" and a family violence incident.

Alexander Arslanian, 29, of Agawam, was charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault, with the latter charge based on having caused serious physical injury to the 63-year-old victim, police Lt. Willie Pedemonti said today.

Pedemonti said the victim underwent emergency surgery and was resting comfortably today at a hospital. He said the victim was talking to police and cooperating in their investigation.

Police Sgt. Dennis Pelletier said police received a 911 call at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday about a stabbing at Motel 6, which is at 11 Hazard Ave.

Officers found a man in distress, with an apparent wound to his throat, Pelletier said, adding that the man was able to identify the person who had inflicted the wound before being transported to the hospital.

Arslanian was arrested at the scene, the sergeant added. An online Police Department arrest log shows that the arrest occurred at 2:10 p.m., 18 minutes after the 911 call came in.

ATTACK AT MOTEL

WHEN: Tuesday afternoon at the Motel 6 at 11 Hazard Ave. in Enfield.

WHAT HAPPENED: Enfield police say Alexander Arslanian, 29, of Agawam, Massachusetts cut another man's throat in what they describe as an "unprovoked attack" and a family violence incident at the motel.

CHARGES FILED: Arslanian was charged with attempted murder and first-degree.

BOND: He was being held in lieu of a $1 million bond for arraignment today in Hartford Superior Court.

Pelletier said both the attempted murder and assault charges against Arslanian involve the same victim.

He said police obtained a search warrant for Room 228 at the motel, and that the State Police Major Crime Squad handled the crime scene investigation.

Pedemonti said the knife used in the attack was found in the room. He described the stabbing as a family violence incident and "an unprovoked attack."

Story continues

"There was no tension, no argument, no fight whatsoever that led up to this," Pedemonti said.

Arslanian didn't make a statement to police, the lieutenant added.

Pelletier said Arslanian was held in lieu of a $1 million bond for arraignment today in Hartford Superior Court.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.