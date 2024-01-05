Man charged with attempted murder of ex-girlfriend in Sleepy Hollow shooting

A man was charged on Friday with attempted murder after allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend in Sleepy Hollow.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said Ruben Santiago, 38, broke into his ex-girlfriend's home around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 and shot her with a .38 caliber revolver. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the neck and hands and is being treated at a nearby hospital for her injuries.

Police said Santiago broke into the home in violation of an order of protection. He is charged with second-degree attempted murder, first and second-degree attempted assault, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and aggravated criminal contempt.

Santiago was remanded to the Westchester County Jail. His next court date is Jan. 22.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Sleepy Hollow NY attempted murder: man charged in alleged shooting